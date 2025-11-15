Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $29,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 54,870 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,490. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chang Liu sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $238,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,022.72. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Stephens lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.71 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

