Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $29,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 54,870 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp
In related news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,490. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chang Liu sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $238,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,022.72. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on CATY
Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.97.
Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.71 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile
Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cathay General Bancorp
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.