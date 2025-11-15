Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Bloom Energy worth $27,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,609,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $21,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,010,000 after purchasing an additional 821,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $89.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.65.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 7.1%

BE opened at $110.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $147.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $508.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 13,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $1,888,299.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 93,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,130.21. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 400 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $28,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 231,965 shares in the company, valued at $16,506,629.40. This trade represents a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,065 shares of company stock worth $26,675,662. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

