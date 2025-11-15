Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 16,007 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Victory Capital worth $27,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,055 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,825,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,671,000 after buying an additional 268,573 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,202,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 520,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 124,776 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCTR has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

