Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $28,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 475,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 65,191 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,390,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334,780 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 415.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 789,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 636,015 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 137.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,351.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $25.40 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -158.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $4,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 495,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,450. The trade was a 28.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

