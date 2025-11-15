Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in WD-40 Company $WDFC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of WD-40 worth $28,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 2,642.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 111.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 80,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in WD-40 by 200.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of WDFC opened at $198.14 on Friday. WD-40 Company has a twelve month low of $187.40 and a twelve month high of $289.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.20.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.30. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-6.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.46 per share, with a total value of $40,092.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,730.10. This trade represents a 3.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.46 per share, for a total transaction of $72,566.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,730.06. This represents a 1.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $522,765 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WD-40 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WDFC

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.