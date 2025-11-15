Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.49% of ManpowerGroup worth $27,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.06. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $65.17.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 521.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -306.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

