Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 111,296 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF $EMLC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,296 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $26,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMLC. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 301.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 319,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,159,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $233,000.

EMLC opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

