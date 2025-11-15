Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,733 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Choice Hotels International worth $27,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 23.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $94.99 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.97 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average of $118.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

