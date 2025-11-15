Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,344 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Rush Enterprises worth $29,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 26.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $257,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,197.50. The trade was a 26.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.67 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

