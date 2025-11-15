Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,091 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.44% of Mohawk Industries worth $28,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 40.6% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.46.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.40. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $1,282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 105,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,530,257.72. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $301,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 85,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,728,784.67. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,906 shares of company stock worth $2,409,994. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.