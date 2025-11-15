Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,464 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Amdocs worth $27,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 38.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,329,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after buying an additional 648,693 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,219,000 after acquiring an additional 426,911 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $36,921,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 11.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,180,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 317,412 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 43.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,719,000 after purchasing an additional 287,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.27.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

