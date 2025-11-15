Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,085 Shares of California Water Service Group $CWT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of California Water Service Group worth $27,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

CWT stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $311.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

