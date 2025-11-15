Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 53,908 Shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.60% of WillScot worth $29,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in WillScot by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot in the first quarter worth $748,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 89.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 46.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $541,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,955.94. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WillScot from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of WillScot from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $17.57 on Friday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.52 million. WillScot had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. WillScot has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

