Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 73,939 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $29,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $41.74 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.