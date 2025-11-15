Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,898 Shares of Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Otter Tail worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Otter Tail by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth about $17,681,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTTR. Weiss Ratings upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Otter Tail to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otter Tail presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Otter Tail Stock Down 2.4%

OTTR stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. Otter Tail Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $86.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 31.67%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

