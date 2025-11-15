Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,235 Shares of CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of CVB Financial worth $28,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,752,000 after buying an additional 400,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $6,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,806,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 318,882 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $4,461,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,623,000 after purchasing an additional 240,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Anna Kan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $223,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,917.55. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 27,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $499,884.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 745,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,759,677.90. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. CVB Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 31.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

