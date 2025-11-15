Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $28.60 Million Position in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF $BAI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 991,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.30% of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAI opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 2.60. iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69.

iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF (BAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global AI and technology equities across all market capitalizations. Holdings are selected using proprietary, fundamental research.

