Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of Patrick Industries worth $29,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at $729,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.72. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.99 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $975.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $515,127.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,139.50. This trade represents a 27.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $114.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATK

Patrick Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.