Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.42% of UiPath worth $28,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $891,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 863.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $3,907,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $11,016,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,562,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 5,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 182,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,544.72. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $678,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,288,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,378,975.95. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,319,002 shares of company stock valued at $34,094,875 in the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATH. Zacks Research cut shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

