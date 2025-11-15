Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Sidoti raised Bassett Furniture Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bassett Furniture Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BSET stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.89 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 46,847 shares during the period. Truffle Hound Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 298,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 98,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 97.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 571,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

