Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James Financial

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTE. BMO Capital Markets raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.78.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.90. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$4.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of C$746.42 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.3703367 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp is an oil and gas company. Geographically, the group operates in Canada and the United States. The company derives a majority of revenue from Canada. Its Canada segment includes the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

