Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.5455.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 744.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $844,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 478,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 853,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 113,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

