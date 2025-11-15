Benin Management CORP Sells 1,600 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Benin Management CORP lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.15.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.