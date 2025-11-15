Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Stock Price

Team Internet Group (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 to GBX 90 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.75% from the company’s current price.

Team Internet Group Trading Up 0.2%

LON TIG opened at GBX 47.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.60. The stock has a market cap of £119.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60. Team Internet Group has a 12 month low of GBX 42.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 120.80.

Team Internet Group Company Profile

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

