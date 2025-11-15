Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Stock Price

Team Internet Group (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 to GBX 90 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.75% from the company’s current price.
Team Internet Group Trading Up 0.2%
LON TIG opened at GBX 47.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.60. The stock has a market cap of £119.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60. Team Internet Group has a 12 month low of GBX 42.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 120.80.
Team Internet Group Company Profile
