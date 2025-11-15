Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.15.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

