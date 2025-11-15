BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

BETA Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:BETA opened at $31.46 on Friday. BETA Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $39.50.

