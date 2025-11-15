Biglari (NYSE:BH) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Biglari Stock Performance

BH opened at $317.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $721.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.66 and a 200-day moving average of $299.99. Biglari has a 52-week low of $189.21 and a 52-week high of $381.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Biglari by 608.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Biglari by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 148.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Biglari by 41.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Featured Stories

