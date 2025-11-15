Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 5.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $119,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after buying an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 491,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,422,828.08. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.