Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $10.86. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $11.2170, with a volume of 13,013,884 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 5.3%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 167.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 483,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 302,548 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 76.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 64,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $169.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 115.59% and a negative return on equity of 91.31%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

