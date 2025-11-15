Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $10.86. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $11.2170, with a volume of 13,013,884 shares trading hands.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 5.3%
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $169.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 115.59% and a negative return on equity of 91.31%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
