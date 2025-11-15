BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 399 and last traded at GBX 394, with a volume of 31678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399.

Specifically, insider Craig Cleland acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 399 per share, with a total value of £11,970.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 371.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 356.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88. The company has a market capitalization of £115.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The Company aims to secure long-term capital growth and an attractive total return primarily through investing in quoted securities in Latin America.

