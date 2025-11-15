Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

BXSL opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.42. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $358.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.55 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.63 per share, with a total value of $100,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,677.21. This represents a 21.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 3,214,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,986 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,820,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,476,000 after purchasing an additional 832,179 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,160.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 869,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 800,969 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 33.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,142,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after buying an additional 781,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,166,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after buying an additional 600,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

