Blend Labs, Inc. $BLND Stake Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,941 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 5.7% in the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 162,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $3.00 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.21 million, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

In related news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 687,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,616.06. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

