BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $315.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $234.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

