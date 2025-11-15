BMO Capital Markets Cuts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $117.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:COP opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.93. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $115.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.