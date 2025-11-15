BNY Mellon International Equity ETF $BKIE Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group cut its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,665 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKIE opened at $90.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.45. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.5238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

