Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $190.17 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Loop Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.