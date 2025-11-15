Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $608.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $121.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brandywine Realty Trust

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 23,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $80,469.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,491.84. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney purchased 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $299,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,042,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,282,669.80. The trade was a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 135.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 48.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

