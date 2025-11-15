Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $342.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $396,000. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,605,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,401,699,000 after buying an additional 415,397 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

