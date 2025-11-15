Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Broadwind Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadwind Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.59. Broadwind Energy has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. Broadwind Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadwind Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 502,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadwind Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.