Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

BKD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 0.9%

BKD opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.96. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $813.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.59 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 107.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $61,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 55.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

