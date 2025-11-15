Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,270.6% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

