Brookfield Corporation $BN Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,892,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,707,000 after purchasing an additional 988,419 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield by 17.5% during the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,004,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,054,000 after buying an additional 6,111,593 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,584,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,395,000 after acquiring an additional 354,171 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 19,094,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,718,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,699,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on Brookfield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.67 to $55.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a PE ratio of 153.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

