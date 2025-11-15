Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

BLSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bullish in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bullish in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bullish in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Bullish Price Performance

NYSE:BLSH opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -769.48. Bullish has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 24.59 and a quick ratio of 22.75.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.91 million. Bullish has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullish

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullish during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bullish in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bullish in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Bullish during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Bullish Company Profile

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

