Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Butterfly Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

BFLY stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 90.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Butterfly Network will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Butterfly Network

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Steve Cashman sold 142,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $213,885.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,181,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,826. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Carfora sold 112,009 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $301,304.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 265,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,208.45. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,628 shares of company stock valued at $848,060. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Butterfly Network by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Butterfly Network by 8.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

