C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $6,866,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,778.20. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $7,468,133.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,138.88. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.8%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $152.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $158.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.64%.The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

