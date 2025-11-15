Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

CDZI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research raised Cadiz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cadiz in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadiz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Cadiz Stock Up 8.1%

CDZI stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $426.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 217.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cadiz will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 56,593 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cadiz by 1,158.1% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,416 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Cadiz by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,066,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 136,528 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cadiz by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,086 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

