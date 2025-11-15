Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 240 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kier Group from GBX 225 to GBX 240 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 260 price objective on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kier Group has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 246.67.

Shares of KIE stock opened at GBX 211.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £920.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. Kier Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.50.

Kier Group (LON:KIE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 21.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts expect that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kier Group news, insider Simon Kesterton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204, for a total value of £714,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

