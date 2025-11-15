Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CM opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

