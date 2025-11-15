Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.6923.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,734,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,884,826,000 after purchasing an additional 510,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,128,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,841,000 after buying an additional 3,585,030 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,002,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,106,000 after buying an additional 136,970 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,605,000 after buying an additional 1,778,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,498,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,311,512,000 after acquiring an additional 150,963 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $70.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.12%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

