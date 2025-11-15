Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGC. Wall Street Zen raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Luc Mongeau bought 27,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,993.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 812,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,509.76. The trade was a 3.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christelle Gedeon sold 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $29,456.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 368,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,169.12. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,300 shares of company stock valued at $84,373. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 575,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 139,725 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canopy Growth by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,823 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 168.7% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 20.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 214,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 36,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $256.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 5.50. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 113.21%.The company had revenue of $47.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

